Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to “Buy”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.78. 44,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,991. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,335,625. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

