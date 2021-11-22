Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.02. 14,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.95. The stock has a market cap of $151.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.