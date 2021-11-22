Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 74.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 97,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386,251. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.