Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($1.23). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCYC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,663 shares of company stock worth $1,302,571 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,133. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.