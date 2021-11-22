Analysts Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $439.45 Million

Analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report sales of $439.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $447.82 million. FirstCash reported sales of $392.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,259 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

