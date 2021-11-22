Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.52

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 58831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

