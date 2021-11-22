Falconswap (FSW) Market Cap Reaches $2.13 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $156,532.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00227985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00087612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.