Education Ecosystem Price Down 20.9% This Week (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $60,370.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Education Ecosystem

LEDU is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

