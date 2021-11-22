First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.73. 266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,230. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $124.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

