ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 381,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 108,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,945. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.26 million, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

