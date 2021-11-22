Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Up 24.0% in October

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 14th total of 8,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 57,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

