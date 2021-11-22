Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Up 24.0% in October

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the October 14th total of 8,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.06. 57,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,221. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

