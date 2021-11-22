ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICCC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,593. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 million, a P/E ratio of 884.88 and a beta of 0.73.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.21%. Analysts predict that ImmuCell will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

