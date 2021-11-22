DerivaDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $5.37 or 0.00009591 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $140.01 million and $1.42 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00092411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.57 or 0.07215771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,912.48 or 0.99949219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

