The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00092411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.57 or 0.07215771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,912.48 or 0.99949219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,799,516 coins and its circulating supply is 80,826,997 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

