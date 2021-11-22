$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

