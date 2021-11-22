Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.23). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,342. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.