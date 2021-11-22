Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 953,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 168,398 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 24.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,221,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after buying an additional 240,113 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

ESI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,663. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

