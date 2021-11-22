Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.09. 8,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,204.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,305 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 207.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 50,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

