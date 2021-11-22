Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $2.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $3.05. Generac reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $13.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $42,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC traded up $13.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $447.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.44. Generac has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

