Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $29.63. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.73. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

DLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.