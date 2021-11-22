Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the October 14th total of 177,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PZG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.43. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZG. Roth Capital raised their price target on Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

