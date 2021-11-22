Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of WMS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $133.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.23. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 742,421 shares of company stock worth $93,939,933. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

