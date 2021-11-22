Eidoo (EDO) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Eidoo has a market cap of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eidoo Profile

EDO is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 coins and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 coins. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling Eidoo

