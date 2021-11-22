Faceter Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Faceter has a market cap of $1.13 million and $24,842.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00228345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

