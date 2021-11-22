Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 16.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,115. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $689.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.