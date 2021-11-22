FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.92 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.92 billion and approximately $138.93 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $49.50 or 0.00088297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00228345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,608,561 coins and its circulating supply is 139,739,225 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

