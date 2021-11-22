Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.41 Million

Analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post $185.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.58 million to $190.25 million. StarTek posted sales of $174.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $712.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $705.46 million to $720.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $736.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $764.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRT. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE SRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 2,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,430. StarTek has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $184.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 399.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 71,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.