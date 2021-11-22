Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of GLW traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 212,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,879. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

