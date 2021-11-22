Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Amundi bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after buying an additional 615,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.32 on Monday, hitting $220.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $152.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

