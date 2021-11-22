The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $355.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,033,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

