WC Walker & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $3,005.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,856.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,695.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

