Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,972.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,846.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,658.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

