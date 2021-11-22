Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in October

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

LYSCF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,925. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

