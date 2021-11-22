Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in October

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
LYSCF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,925. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.
About Lynas Rare Earths
