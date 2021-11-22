JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of JTEKT stock remained flat at $$27.76 on Monday. JTEKT has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.
JTEKT Company Profile
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for JTEKT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTEKT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.