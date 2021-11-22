KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 895,600 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 14th total of 1,163,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 298.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Monday. KWG Group has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

