Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.95 Million

Analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce $137.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.88 million. SFL posted sales of $114.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $499.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

SFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

SFL traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,755. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.