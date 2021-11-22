$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Plains GP reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 2,282,622 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after buying an additional 2,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 2,041,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 97,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,096. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

