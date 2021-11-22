SPINDLE Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. SPINDLE has a market cap of $645,335.27 and approximately $240.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,621.25 or 0.99211652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00057539 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.24 or 0.00341108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.15 or 0.00508627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00190177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013789 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001610 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001325 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

