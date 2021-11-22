Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,036,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Bank of America by 852.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 96,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

