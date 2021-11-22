Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,538 shares of company stock worth $8,778,929. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $2,545,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $3,195,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $9.57 on Monday, hitting $140.43. 68,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.90 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a 12-month low of $139.75 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

