William Blair Downgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Market Perform

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. 3,263,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,517. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.53, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 299,468 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vonage by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.