Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of SPXSF remained flat at $$216.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $152.20 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.01 and its 200 day moving average is $194.61.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

