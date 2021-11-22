Investment Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

ADI traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,054. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.84 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.34 and its 200-day moving average is $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

