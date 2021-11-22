Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.93. 640,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $647.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $96.02 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

