Short Interest in Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Drops By 18.6%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 14th total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 470.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.