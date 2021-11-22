Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$157.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.95.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$138.81. 804,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$127.24. The company has a market cap of C$89.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$93.33 and a 12-month high of C$140.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$7.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5710272 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75. Insiders sold a total of 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474 over the last ninety days.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.