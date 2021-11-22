Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 81.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.25. 456,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,905,313. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

