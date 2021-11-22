Contrasting HTC (HTCXF) & Its Peers

HTC (OTCMKTS: HTCXF) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HTC to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HTC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62% HTC Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HTC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A HTC Competitors 223 1257 2199 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.90%. Given HTC’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HTC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HTC and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HTC $197.07 million -$201.70 million -4.14 HTC Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 35.50

HTC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HTC. HTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HTC competitors beat HTC on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About HTC

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

