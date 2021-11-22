Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.4 days.

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$14.26 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.